SERVICES PENDING
Renell Bradley, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Joanne Bustamante, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Fay Cross, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Alfred Wayne Delgado, 60. Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Thomas Kessler, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jacob Daniel Edward Kopp, 35, Bakersfield. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Fidencia Garcia de Montoya, 44, Shafter, Nov. 22. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Stuart Nelson, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Leroy Peters, Sr., 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Garry Lee Poarch, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Richard Robinson, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Union Cemetery.
Bradley Ryland, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gurpal Singh Sandhu, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John R. Stockton, 68, Wasco, Nov. 22. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Della Faye Tritch, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thomas Clinton Wickendoll, 80, Frazier Park, Nov. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Carolyn Wittneben, 75, Lamont, Nov. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
William Patrick Mosesian, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html