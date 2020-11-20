SERVICES SCHEDULED
Sue Nell Henderson, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Funeral Service Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. at Basham Funeral Care. Graveside Service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Anthony Trinidad Castaneda, 37, Los Angeles, Nov. 18. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Margarito Cervantes, 61, Shafter, Nov. 13 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ronald Cole, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Freida Leona Funston, 87, Ridgecrest, Nov. 19. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Ruben Morales Gambino, 87, Delano. Nov. 19. Delano Mortuary.
Luis Garcia, 89, Arvin, Nov. 17 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Maritza Garcia, 17, McFarland, Nov. 7 in Wasco, Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Yonna Lowe, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Chester Matlock Jr., 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Union Cemetery.
Jose Ceja Ramirez, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Annie Rios Rodriguez, 69, Shafter, Nov 19. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Maria Rubio, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Benita Salcedo, 50, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Union Cemetery.
Victor Quiroz Vargas, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Maria Madrigal Vera, 57, Wasco, Nov. 20 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Herbert Barrera Zamora, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
