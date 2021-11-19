You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Nov. 20, 2021

SERVICES PENDING

Susan Kendall Childers, 80, Kern County, Nov. 10. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.

Linda Susana Flores, 48, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Janice Ann Hagen, 67, Tehachapi, Nov. 18. Wood Family Funeral Service.

John Paul Hernandez, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Victor Antonio Juarez, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Gary Lee Schmidt, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

