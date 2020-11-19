SERVICES PENDING
Salvador Pulido Barbosa, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Gonsalo Cervantez, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Norma Esqueda, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesse Henderson, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Wanda Ray Maschmeyer, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Loren Merchant, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles Newton, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Glenn J. Pogatchnik, 71, Templeton, Nov. 8. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Maria Sanchez, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 17. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
George Skelton, 76, Tehachapi, Nov. 19. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Carl Toney, 96, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcus Wagoner, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
David Zamora, 48, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Lude Ruth Zhang, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. keepitsimplecremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Leatha ‘Kay’ Black, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
