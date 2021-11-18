Funeral services for Nov. 19, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Stella Earven, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Viewing 9 a.m. on Nov. 22. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi, 900 H Street. Burial at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Rd. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Jose Marquez Arteaga, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Coon, 75, Tehachapi, Nov. 12. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Alonso De La Rosa, 49, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jermaine Fletcher, 18, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rene G. Gotico, 76, Delano, Nov 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Khuong Truong Ly, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rick Madrid, 32, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Salvador Garcia Ochoa, 45, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Deanna Kathleen Ritchey, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Andrew Robledo Jr., 41, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jose Romero, 61, Bakersfield, Rubio's Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
