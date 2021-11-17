Funeral services for Nov. 18, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Randy Wayne Beech, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Patricia Gonzales, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael Lacy Manus, 36, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luis Alberto Rodriguez, 42, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juan De La Cruz Sánchez, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Linda Sue Sharkey, 72, Bishop, Nov. 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
James Wayne Smith, 74, Orange Cove, Nov. 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Valero, 50, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Elias Nieves Vega, 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Judy Ellen Vick, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html