SERVICES SCHEDULED
Randall Bruce Gaede, 57, Arvin, Nov. 14. Graveside service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Shafter Memorial Park. PetersFuneralHomes.com.
Victoria T. Vasquez, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Visitation from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Copatroness of the unborn, 4600 E. Brundage Lane. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Cindy Kathlene Autry, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Inga Barks, 53, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Shirley Jean Browden, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Rucker's Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Armeatha Burks, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Rucker's Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Cody Dearmore, 30, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Justin Robert Esqueda, 30, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Emma Hernandez, 69, McFarland, Nov. 11. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Jeffry Lovelace, 74, Nov. 4. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Karl Richard Schuck, 72, Tehachapi, Nov. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Bernice Williams, 91, Los Angeles, Nov. 11. Rucker's Mortuary, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html