SERVICES SCHEDULED
Sherle Araujo-Thompson, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sue Nell Henderson 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Basham Funeral Care. Graveside Service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Earl Mcfadden, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Visitation and viewing at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave., Bakersfield. Services at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Silverio Altamirano Angeles, 37, Bakersfield, July 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Lesa Rena Baker, 54, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharyn Barr, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Sue Beach, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Elodia G. Briones, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hillary R. Bowden, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Melinda Rae Brown, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose L. Cardoza, 95, Delano, Nov. 13. Delano Mortuary.
Claude Lee Carter, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Arnulfo Chavez, 32, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Agustin Cisneros, 52, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
John Charles Daniel, 88, Ventura, Nov. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Lozano De Leon, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Jimmy Reginald Erwing, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Randall Bruce Gaede, 57, Arvin, Nov. 14. Peters Funeral Home.
Carl Garnand, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Diana Lee Gerdon, 75, Wasco, Nov. 15. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Antioco Vargas Gomez, 85, Arvin, Nov. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Saul Guillen, 71, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pastor Hernandez, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Gurcharan Kaur, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Pablo Lazo, 56, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Natividad Cruz Matadamas, 86, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Gayle Lee Potter, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Maria Reyes, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Libertad Rivera, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Duane Gerald Roy, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Gregoria Santiago de Lopez, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Kathryn Searcy, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Van Dyke Schmieder, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.
Terry Lynn Strange, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Deloryce Trapp, 97, Woody, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Victoria Vasquez, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Roy Whitworth, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 14, Keepitsimplecremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Kenneth Burdick Davis, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
