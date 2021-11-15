You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for Nov. 16, 2021

  • 0

SERVICES PENDING

Edith Marie Burns, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 29, Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.

Paul Alexandre Devitt III,64, Sacramento, Nov. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Salvador Esparza, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Basham Funeral Care.

Carlos Rangel Gamino, 99, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Rodney Michael Harris, 33, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Doris Delaine Marney, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Regina Lee Meshew, 57, Delano, Nov. 4. Delano Mortuary.

Betty Pauline Ohlson-Victor, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Lorraine Lewis Preston, 97, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Sarah Lorraine Rodriguez, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

David Slaughter, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.

Alejandro Torres, 54, Delano, Nov. 13. Delano Mortuary.

Jacquelyn Marie Watson-Bowen, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases