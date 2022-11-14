 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for Nov. 15, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Shirley A. Funk, 83, Shafter, Nov. 10 in Bakersfield. Visitation will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., graveside service will be held at Shafter Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 18 beginning at 2:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church at 3:00 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget