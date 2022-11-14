Funeral services for Nov. 15, 2022

Shirley A. Funk, 83, Shafter, Nov. 10 in Bakersfield. Visitation will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., graveside service will be held at Shafter Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 18 beginning at 2:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church at 3:00 p.m.
Julie O. Thullen, 82, Shafter, Nov. 3 in Bakersfield. Memorial Mass will be held Nov. 16 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, beginning at 10:00 a.m., Peters Funeral Home.
Larry J. Brancato, 83, Lancaster, Nov. 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Joy Lynn Craft, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Robert Elwin Gagnon, Jr., 73, Nov. 13 in Onyx. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
Charles Loyd Guyton, 89, Wasco, Nov. 3. Peters Funeral Home.
Robinson Lugo Madera, 70, Lamont, Nov.11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html