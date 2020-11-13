SERVICES PENDING
Ronald Louis Deris, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Edward Lozano Espinoza, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruby Mae Hosman, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Adalberto Ibarra, 69, Wasco, Nov. 12 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Shirley A. Nester, 86. Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Virginia Mary Ann Rivera, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Socorro Robles, 87, McFarland, Nov. 12. Delano Mortuary.
Lindel Wayne Smith, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Laurie Stith, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nalah Williams, 0, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
