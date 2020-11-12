SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard "Rick" Gillette, 68, Woody, Nov. 9. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Wed. Nov. 18, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 124 Columbus St., Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
David A. Boltshauser 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 11. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Andrew Briseno, 21, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Irma Hood, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Union Cemetery.
Alta Mae Jurney, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Troy Lynn Nelson, 58, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco “Frankie” Alejandro Reyes Ortiz, 10, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Tina Marie Valdez, 56, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
