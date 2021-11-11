Funeral services for Nov. 12, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
William Raymond Sandoval, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Nov. 16, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Linda Lou Schneider, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Viewing at Mission Family Mortuary, 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Graveside at Historic Union Cemetery, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Charles Francis Baumgartner, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Edward Boyles Jr., 54, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Harold Coates, 80, Lebec, Nov. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Claude Glen Davis, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Theodore Lewis Eubanks, 92, Oceanside, Nov. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Pura Lucas Noriega, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marin Trevino Ortega, 75, Visalia, Nov. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Paul Secrest, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Thomas F. Walsh, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
