SERVICES PENDING
Shirley Jean Browden, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Rucker's Mortuary.
Armeatha Burks, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Rucker's Mortuary.
Rosina Jeppi Dewar, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 7 in Los Angeles. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Constance Florine Griner, 47, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Timothy Quinn Huddleson, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Carla Socorro Huffman, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James “Dave” Jackson, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Esperanza Ramirez Mendiola, 37, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alejandro Rosas Romano, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Tello, 69, Shafter, Nov. 10 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Salvador Garcia Uribe, 63, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carole Watson, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bernice Williams, 91, Los Angeles, Nov. 11. Rucker's Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Gwendolyn Louise Badertscher, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
