SERVICES SCHEDULED
Phillip James Wellwood, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 2. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Basham and Lara Funeral Care, 343 State Ave. A memorial service will be Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Laurelglen Bible Church, 2801 Ashe Road). www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Celestino Garcia Alamo, 76, Wasco, Nov. 5. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Suk Kyung Fowler, 79, Nov. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Doris Franco, 66, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Frank Bueno Garcia, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Gonzalez, 53, Bakersfield, Nov 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Anthony Allen Hazelwood, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Elaine Mary Kapka, 95, Tehachapi, Oct. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
William Dee Kidd, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Arthur Lefevre, 87, Lake Isabella, Oct. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Earl McFadden, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Monsignor Gilbert Meyer, 105, Turlock, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gilbert Duran Naranjo, 73, Bakersfield. Nov. 6. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jose Lopez Padilla, 84, Shafter, Nov. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Virginia (Kika) Portillo, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Laurie N. Stith, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Maritza Gomez Torres, 17, Wasco, Nov. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Patricia Jean Wood, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
