Funeral services for Nov. 10, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Alice Faye Brown, 75, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ricky Clark, 66, Shafter, Oct. 30. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Nina Farquhar, 86, Taft, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Simona Gonzalez De Trejo, 50, Shafter, Nov. 1. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Noe Rodriguez Guzman, 0, Shafter, Nov. 3 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Reyna G. Valle Martinez, 34, Shafter, Nov. 6 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Thomas Patrick McCarthy, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Irene Odom, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luis Joel Rosales, 26, Wasco, July 18 in Tulare. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
John M. Smith, 20, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Thomas Humphries Stull, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Barbara J. Chronister, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 4. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
David Alan Smith, 62, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
