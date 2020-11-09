SERVICES PENDING
Frank Garcia, 95, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Hacker, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Sue Henderson, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Eliseo Meza Hernandez, 74, Buttonwillow, Nov. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorenz Godfrey Johnson, 98, Bakersfield, Nov. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bonnie Jean Lewis, 47, Weldon, Nov. 7. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Ronald Wayne Miller, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marisue Ellen Neumann, 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kort Stanley Pereira, 67, Nov. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Teresa Reyes, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Peggy Ann Reynolds, 79, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Gerald Rudorf, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. keepitsimplecremation.com.
Cecile Ann Ulm, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Dennis Stewart Needham, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
