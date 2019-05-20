SERVICES SCHEDULED
Adriel Jesse Alejandro, 15, Bakersfield, May 6. Visitation 7-9 p.m. May 23, Christ Centered Church, 1316 Shafter Road. Graveside service 9 a.m. May 24, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery, 2739 Panama Lane. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Eric Barron, 49, Bakersfield, May 16. Graveside service 10 a.m. May 23, Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Jack A. Doremus, 82, Bakersfield, May 12. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. May 22, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Ruben Hinzo, 60, Bakersfield, April 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. wake 6 p.m. May 23, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. May 24, Basham Funeral Care Chapel; interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Edward Jerome Villegas, 65, Bakersfield, May 10. Viewing 4-8 p.m. rosary 6 p.m. May 22, Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3700 River Blvd. Funeral service 8:30 a.m. May 23, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H St.
SERVICES PENDING
Irene Bailey, 58, Bakersfield, May 3. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Karen Hayes Baratta, 59, Tehachapi, May 17. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
Deborah Marie Craig, 61, Bakersfield, May 19. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rita May DeLeon, 63, Bakersfield, May 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Karla Diaz, 25, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Norma “Noni” Faye Dixon, 82, Bakersfield, May 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Victor Garay Jr., 30, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Marilyn Joyce Griffith, 87, Bakersfield, May 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Harold Henderson, 80, Roseburg, Ore., May 11.
Harry Leon Kenefsky, 100, Bakersfield, May 15. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Carolina Valencia Miranda, 63, Bakersfield, May 16. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Earl K. Pearson, 87, Bakersfield, May 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Russell Floyd Pierce, 51, Bakersfield, May 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dolores Erleen Ryan, 88, Bakersfield, May 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Vicente Saldana, 75, Bakersfield, May 18. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Robert I. Sketo, 87, Bakersfield, May 18. Delano Mortuary.
Spencer B. Stallings, 96, Bakersfield, May 20. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Morris Glenn Starr, 92, May 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Eva Villa, 73, Bakersfield, May 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances.
