SERVICES SCHEDULED
Nieves Amparano, 88, Bakersfield, April 12. Visitation 5-9 p.m. May 15, rosary at 7 p.m.; Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. May 16, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Lee Richardson, 68, Bakersfield, April 28. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 13, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Tammy Marie Rollins, 41, Bakersfield, May 1. Memorial Service 2 p.m. May 17, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard “Rick” Villalpondo, 62, Bakersfield, May 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. May 14 with a service at 6 p.m., Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. May 15, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Zoe Ann Burtchaell, 67, Bakersfield, May 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Charles Owen Green, 62, Bakersfield, May 9. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Balbir Kaur Grewal, 98, Bakersfield, May 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lorraine Parson, 88, Bakersfield, May 11. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
NO SERVICES
William Richard Hasbrook, 63, Bakersfield, May 9. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Tristan Michael Mullins, infant, Bakersfield, May 3. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
