SERVICES SCHEDULED
Allen Benjamin Hansen, 97, Bakersfield, April 17. Graveside service 10 a.m. May 10, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Jerry Kelly Peavyhouse, 81, Taft, May 2. Graveside service 10 a.m. May 8, West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Edward Eugene Rummans, 83, May 3. Visitation 9 a.m. and graveside service 10 a.m. May 13, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Building A. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Henry “Butch” Marshall Godfrey Spencer III, 68, May 1. Service 10 a.m. May 10, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Celebration of Life Center; burial to follow at Union Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Adriel J. Alejandro, 15, Bakersfield, May 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jacqueline Yvonne Ardell, 90, Bakersfield, May 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Mike Beierle, 72, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles Ray Bull, 82, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael James Delouth, 54, Bakersfield, May 6. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Eufrosina Dumaguin, 97, Delano, May 5. Delano Mortuary.
Elsie Victoria Ethier, 94, Bakersfield, May 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Dickie “Dick” Lee Ferguson, 76, Bakersfield, May 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Vicente Penaloza Garcia, 68, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Aarien Davione Johnson, 3, Bakersfield, April 22, in Madera. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Kenneth George Kirkpatrick, 73, Bakersfield, April 30. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Edward George Kreiser, 67, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Hezekiah A. Lausterer, infant, Bakersfield, May 3. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ernesto Maldonado, 54, Wasco, May 7, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Anna Mills, 90, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
A’niylah Pittman, infant, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Bertha M. Renderos, 74, Bakersfield, April 28. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Barbara Mae Roskam, 83, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Johnny Allen Steers, 69, Bakersfield, April 22. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Ramona “Denise” Turner, 64, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Richard Villalpando, 62, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Sharon Ann Northrop, 75, Bakersfield, May 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
