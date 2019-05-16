SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dolores Ryan, 88, Bakersfield, May 14. Graveside service 10 a.m. May 28, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast Mortuary, 3700 River Blvd.
John L. Taylor Sr., 82, Bakersfield, May 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. May 17, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. May 18, St. Emmanuel Baptist Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Edward Ralph Arambula Sr., 70, Bakersfield, May 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Eric Barron, 49, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Manuel Cardiel, 83, Bakersfield, May 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Dolly Jean Love, 77, Bakersfield, May 15. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Evelyn Angie Mahon, 90, Bakersfield, May 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
