SERVICES SCHEDULED
Marilyn Joyce Griffith, 87, Bakersfield, May 18. Graveside service 10 a.m. May 30, Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Walterine Morrow Head, 91, Bakersfield, May 25. Rosary 9:30 a.m. and Mass 10 a.m. June 3, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Peter “Pete” Algra Jr., 90, Bakersfield, May 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Brian Christopher Chairez, 31, Shafter, May 28. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Clarence E. Glover, 55, Los Angeles, May 19. Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Service.
{span}Kenneth Lee Raymond, 61, Bakersfield{/span}{span}, May 23. {/span}{span}Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast. {/span}
Maria Dolores Rodriguez, 86, Bakersfield, May 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Martie Irene Teresa South, 65, Bakersfield, May 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Curtis A. McAlister, 79, Caliente, May 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
