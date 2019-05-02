SERVICES SCHEDULED
Coral Poole-Clark, 80, Bakersfield, April 28. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon May 6, funeral service to follow, Wesley United Methodist Church. Interment 10:45 a.m. May 7, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Jaramie Hernandez, 52, Bakersfield, April 15. Graveside service 11 a.m. May 3, Arvin Cemetery, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Arvin. Basham Funeral Care.
Gabriel Rios, 46, Bakersfield, April 28. Service 4-8 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. May 12, Celebration of Life Center, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest. Funeral service 10 a.m. May 13, Celebration of Life Center, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest; graveside service to follow. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Elias Alaniz Barrera, 70, Bakersfield, April 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Charles Edward Dowdy, 80, Pismo Beach, April 16. Neptune Society.
Hortencia Flores, 51, Bakersfield, April 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Janis A. Garone, 72, Bakersfield, May 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Gary Gomez Sr., 53, Bakersfield, April 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruben Hinzo, 60, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Mildred Kennedy, 82, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Gregorio Rodriguez Orozco, 59, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Gene Preston, 83, Bakersfield, April 25, in Delano. Rucker's Mortuary.
Jose Jesus Rodriguez, 70, Bakersfield, April 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Tammy Marie Rollins, 41, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Santiago Gonzalez Valdez, 72, Bakersfield, May 1. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Terry Tyrone Williams, 42, Bakersfield, April 29. Rucker's Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Jeanine Marie Weagant, 49, Bakersfield, April 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.