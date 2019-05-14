SERVICES SCHEDULED
Eulene Burke (Cotton), 75, Bakersfield, May 7. Viewing 6-8 p.m. May 16, Kern River Family Mortuary Chapel, 1900 N. Chester Ave. Service 12:30 p.m. May 17, Kern River Family Mortuary Chapel; burial to follow at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Charles Edward Coar, 76, Bakersfield, May 7. Visitation 9 a.m., service 10 a.m. May 17, Union Baptist Church, 1218 E. Belle Terrace; graveside service with Military Honors to follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Kelly Draper, 51, Bakersfield, May 12. Visitation 5-8 p.m. May 17, Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. May 18, The Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 101 Minner Ave.; interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
John L. Banducci, 64, Bakersfield, May 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Nancy Acupan Bangi, 73, Delano, May 13. Delano Mortuary.
Jack A. Doremus, 82, Bakersfield, May 12. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Harmon Dowdy, 84, Bakersfield, May 10. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Doris Goff, 85, Bakersfield, May 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Lewis Houston, 39, Arroyo Grande, CA, May 1. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Richard Leos, 70, Bakersfield, May 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth Joseph Maillet (aka Harold Joseph Coy), 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Marvin Wayne Nichols, 66, Bakersfield, May 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Ramon Garcia Perez, 37, Arvin, May 14, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Rodger “Ed” Edwin Stratton, 68, Bakersfield, May 3. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Edward J. Villegas, 65, Bakersfield, May 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Robert Paul White, 81, Bakersfield, May 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
