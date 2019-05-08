SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Harold Collins, 72, Bakersfield, May 4. Committal service 12:30 p.m. May 16, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Magda Shaw, 62, Bakersfield, April 21, in El Paso, TX. Viewing 1 p.m. and service 2 p.m. May 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5500 Fruitvale Ave. Private burial at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
SERVICES PENDING
Juan Alarcon, 89, May 4, in Los Angeles. Basham Funeral Care.
Esteban Garcia Alcaraz, 93, Delano, May 6, in Porterville. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Anthony Renae Alvarez, 54, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Erlinda Gumallaoi Camotuya, 72, Delano, May 7. Delano Mortuary.
Luis Antonio Campos, 75, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles Edward Coar, 76, Bakersfield, May 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Cathy A. Cook, 67, Bakersfield, May 7. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Eulene Burke Cotton, 75, Bakersfield, May 7. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Benjamin Sandoval Estrada, 41, Bakersfield, May 4. Basham Funeral Care.
James Lewis Hardin, 61, Bakersfield, May 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mary Joan Le Doux, 86, Bakersfield, May 7. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Norma J. Lewis, 78, Bakersfield, May 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Savannah Lunna Martinez, infant, Bakersfield, May 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Rita Faye Moreland, 76, Bakersfield, May 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Lee Poe, 82, Bakersfield, May 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Robert David Reyes, 25, Bakersfield, May 6, in Pismo Beach. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Evona Margaret Rogers, 66, Bakersfield, May 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Billy B. Roper, 85, Bakersfield, May 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Sukhdev Singh, 81, Bakersfield, May 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard “Rick” Villalpondo, 62, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Cynthia J. Lightner, 59, Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Roxie Ann Spears, 94, Bakersfield, April 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
