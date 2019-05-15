SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Lane, 89, Bakersfield, April 30. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. May 20, Riverlakes Community Church; followed by reception and dessert. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Charles Keith Beaty, 76, Bakersfield, May 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Victor Dean Chambers, 67, Bakersfield, May 14. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Mario Marcelo Clemente, 79, Bakersfield, May 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Katherine Contreras, 55, Bakersfield, May 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Rick Cross, 66, May 15, in Taft. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Dionesia D. Intok, 84, Delano, May 10. Delano Mortuary.
Amparo Perez, 74, Arvin, May 15, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Maria Ramirez, 77, Bakersfield, May 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Lucien Earl Remington, 79, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria Sandoval, 72, Bakersfield, May 14. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Nathalious Oree Williams, 83, Wasco, May 8. Rucker’s Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Frank Thorp Elieff, 93, Bakersfield, May 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Joe Trevino Flores, 91, Bakersfield, May 14, in Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
