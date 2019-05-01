SERVICES SCHEDULED
Kathryn Elizabeth Sproule Reinhard, 84, Bakersfield. Memorial service 11 a.m. May 4, Chester Avenue Community Church, 1509 South Chester Ave.; reception to follow.
SERVICES PENDING
Sandra Ramirez Camacho, 62, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcela Garza, 59, Bakersfield, April 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Elihud Brizuela Grijalva, 82, Bakersfield, April 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Freda Hernandez, 64, Bakersfield, April 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Johnny Lynn Hill, 67, Bakersfield, April 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Miguel Najera Lopez, 83, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Darlan Elaine Moore, 58, Bakersfield, April 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Sandy L. Rich, 66, Bakersfield, April 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Deana Hanly Roby, 88, Bakersfield, April 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.Watie J. Rowland, 90, Los Angeles, April 28. Delano Mortuary.
Douglas Burt Upshaw, 76, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Charlotte Martina Ybanez, 77, Bakersfield, April 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
