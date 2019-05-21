SERVICES SCHEDULED
Margaret Lydia Hannaman, 85, Delta, CO, May 4. Service 11 a.m. June 21, First Presbyterian Church. Callahan Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO.
Anthony Lozano, 59, Bakersfield, May 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. May 22, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. May 23, Basham Funeral Care Chapel; interment to follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Edward Jerome Villegas, 65, Bakersfield, May 10. Viewing 4-8 p.m. with rosary at 6 p.m. May 22, Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3700 River Blvd. Funeral service 8:30 a.m. May 23, St. Francis Church of Assisi, 900 H St.
SERVICES PENDING
Albert Carter Jr., 88, Bakersfield, May 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Enrique Reynoso Cruz, 58, Bakersfield, May 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Grasiela Delgadillo, 75, Bakersfield, May 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Pilar Gomez, 93, Bakersfield, May 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Rafael Villareal Gonzalez, 28, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Marilyn Joyce Griffin, 87, Bakersfield, May 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ismael Barajas Padilla, 41, Bakersfield, May 17. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Dominique Lashay Perry, 23, Bakersfield, May 17, in IN. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Belvalee Ross, 83, Bakersfield, May 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sara Shanks, 36, Bakersfield, May 14. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Andree Esnee Calkins, 75, Bakersfield, May 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
