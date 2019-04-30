SERVICES SCHEDULED
Julio Gomez, 95, Delano, April 21. Visitation and Rosary 4-8 p.m. May 5, Delano Mortuary, 707 Browning Road, Delano. Mass 9 a.m. May 6, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1015 Clinton St., Delano.
Steve A. Rodriguez, 89, Bakersfield, April 26. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. May 1, St. Therese Catholic Church in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Robert Stephen Strauss, 54, Bakersfield, April 17. Chapel service 10 a.m. May 3, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast; graveside service to follow. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Charles Daniel Wilkinson, 89, Fresno, April 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. May 10, Building A Main Chapel. Graveside service 10 a.m. May 11, Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
John Franklin Buford, 79, Bakersfield, April 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Albert Chico, 80, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfred Cruz Espinosa, 84, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Esther Dee Foster, 83, Bakersfield, April 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gail Patricia Marshall, 77, Bakersfield, April 10.
Viola Misenhimer, 95, Shafter, April 29. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Darlan Elaine Moore, 58, Bakersfield, April 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dorothy G. Morrow, 92, Taft, April 9 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patricia Morfin de Pelayo, 51, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Coral Poole-Clark, 80, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Lawrence Tidwell, 57, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joan Laree Walston, 79, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jimmy Joe Wright Jr., 2, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
