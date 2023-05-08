Funeral services for May 9, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Cheryl Silas (Harrison), 86, Bakersfield, April 20 in Bakersfield. Celebration of life is May 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fruitvale Norris Recreation Building 6221 Norris Rd. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Cheryl Silas (Harrison), 86, Bakersfield, April 20 in Bakersfield. Celebration of life is May 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fruitvale Norris Recreation Building 6221 Norris Rd. Kern River Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Flavio Becerril, 62, May 5th in Delano. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Raul Guerrero, 71, May 6th, 2023, in Bakersfield. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Jimmie Wayne Jones, 77, Bakersfield, April 22. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Hugo-Miguel Ochoa Lopez, 38, McFarland, April 28. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Dennis Edward Parks, 78, Bakersfield, May 6. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Cheryl Marie Stewart, 65, Bakersfield, May 4. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
Gloria R.Torres, 90, Delano, May 3. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
NO SERVICES
Jay Victor Podgorski, 76, Bakersfield, May 1. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,540
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,153
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/4/23
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html