Funeral services for May 8, 2021

Oscar Antonio Medrano Alvarez, 62. Bakersfield, March 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Dominador Caberto Cabalo, 71, Bakersfield, May 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hugo Chavez, 46, Shafter, May 7. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Nestor Guadalupe Martinez Cruz, 44. Bakersfield. March 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lucas Dunton, 11. Los Angeles, April 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Constanzia Herrera Gomez, 90. Bakersfield, May 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ramiro G Gonzalez, 82. Bakersfield, March 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sergio Contreras Gonzalez, 57, Bakersfield, May 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe Chavez Gutierrez, 19, Shafter, May 5. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Caroline Negrette Haddad, 85. Bakersfield, March 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Judythe Johnson, 85, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Laverne Kemp, 90. Bakersfield, May 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
David Knight, 82, Bakersfield, May 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Elfego Jaimes Martinez, 68. Bakersfield. March 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Velvree Miniean McLaughlin, 94. Los Osos, March 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gilda Misquez, 91. Bakersfield, March 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Charlene Murphy, 60, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Viola Pauline Parker, 92. Bakersfield, April 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rosalie Risi, 82, Bakersfield, May 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Delma Rocha, 79, Bakersfield, May 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Rocha, 90. Bakersfield, March 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mollie V. Rodriguez, 89. Bakersfield, April 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Etta Sanders, 77, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
James Skidmore, 77. Bakersfield, September 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Keith Spears, 70, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandys S. Tang, 65. Bakersfield, March 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Donald L. Taylor, 83, Bakersfield, May 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jimmie Faye Thompson, 87. Shafter, May 6 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mary June Wallace, 80. Bakersfield, April 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Larry Wayne Williams, 77, Bakersfield, May 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Zelma Wilson, 73, Bakersfield, Apr. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Don E. Wyatt, 86. Bakersfield, April 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
