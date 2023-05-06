Funeral services for May 7, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bruna Limi, 98, Bakersfield, April 24. Visitation, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 11, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial,10 a.m., May 12, Sacred Heart Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bruna Limi, 98, Bakersfield, April 24. Visitation, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 11, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial,10 a.m., May 12, Sacred Heart Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
David Keith Oesch, Sr., 74, Bakersfield, April 30. Visitation, Peters Funeral Home in Shafter, May 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside committal service, at Shafter Memorial Park, May 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Larry John McDaniel, 85, Wasco, April 27 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Jayelithe Alain Emrys, 73, Bakersfield, April 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,540
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,153
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/4/23
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html