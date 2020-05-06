SERVICES SCHEDULED
Melvin Pacciorini, 94, Bakersfield, May 2. Visitation 1-3 p.m. May 9, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Chapel. Private graveside services.
SERVICES PENDING
Serenity Amaya, infant, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Willie Billingsley, 65, Bakersfield, April 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Chloe Love Charron, 17, Bakersfield, May 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Hector Esquiel Chavez, 26, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Catherine Judith Chupek, 96, Bakersfield, May 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ofelia Aparicio Hernandez, 52, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeffrey Jefferson, 62, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Kahanic, 80, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Martha Torres, 53, Delano, May 5. Delano Mortuary.
Betty Jean Patterson, 90, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Waters, 42, Bakersfield, April 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Edna Vivera Marden Willey, 66, Bakersfield, May 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marsha Wiswall, 84, Bakersfield, May 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharon Fay Zellanack, 69, Bakersfield, May 5. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
NO SERVICES
Mary Ann Coleman, 78, Bakersfield, April 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Terry Grider, 83, Bakersfield, May 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Curtis Tolbert Newman, 91, Aptos May 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Thomas Robinson, 83, Bakersfield, April 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
