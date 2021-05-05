Funeral services for May 6, 2021

SCHEDULED SERVICES
Lonnie Blaylock, 79, Bakersfield, April 4. Basham Funeral Care. Memorial Service 10 a.m. May 11 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel.
Romana Ramirez Mora, 100, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care. Visitation 5-8 p.m. May 6 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel with 6 p.m. rosary. Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 p.m., May 7 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Esmeralda Vela, 58, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care. Visitation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 13 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m., May 13 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel with interment in Los Fresno, Texas.
SERVICES PENDING
Theresa Ann Caples, 64, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Dennis Epperson, 74, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Laurel Kathleen Haslam-Spjut, 51, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Peggy Jean Ivy, 67, Taft, May 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Jenkinson, 50, Bakersfield, April 26. Union Cemetery.
Shannon McCullough-Melendez, 34, Bakersfield, March 14. Union Cemetery.
Ivan Bue McNatt, 78, Frazier Park, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ferrall William Smith, 66, Bakersfield, April 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shirleene Marie Soria, 70, Bakersfield, April 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
