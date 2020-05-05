SERVICES PENDING
Esteban Contreras Aguayo, 26, Bakersfield, April 27. Peters Funeral Homes Wasco, Wasco.
Barbara Bullard, 63, Bakersfield, May 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Francisco Cancel, 37, Bakersfield, May 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maureen Ann Chacon, 49, Bakersfield, May 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Williams Eugene Dykman, 82, Frazier Park, April 30. Mission Family Mortuary, Bakersfield.
William Bradley Hatcher, 58, Henderson, April 16. Davis Funeral Home.
Frances Nervaiz Hernandez, 89, Bakersfield, April 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria De Jesus Flores Lopez, 61, Bakersfield, May 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Clyde Lewis Moore, 76, Bakersfield, April 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Nancy Sylvia Sanchez, 29, Delano, May 2. Delano Mortuary.
Rodolfo Vargas Sr., 52, Lost Hills, May 3. Peters Funeral Homes Wasco, Wasco.
Eddie Trevino Woods, 55, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Eleanore Hedwig Baxter, 84, Tehachapi, May 2. Neptune Society of Central California - Bakersfield
Dondra Lee Cameron, 84, Bakersfield, May 3. Neptune Society of Central California - Bakersfield, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
