Funeral services for May 5, 2023

Kathleen C. Goldsmith, 82, April 28. Viewing, 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Greenlawn Northeast. Chapel service, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Greenlawn Northeast.
Matt Steve Pandol Jr., 60, Delano, April 21. Services, May 5 with viewing at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 916 Lexington St., Delano, at 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with a rosary and Mass to follow. Interment will be Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Armando Aguilar, 62, Bakersfield, May 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Narcisa Ambriz, 78, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Joan Marsha Benson, 71, Bakersfield, April 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Leslie Albert Burgess, 69, Bakersfield, May 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Eduardo Valdes Cotres, 73, Bakersfield, May 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lisa Mckeehan Davis, 65, Bakersfield, April 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Johnny Dhillon, 47, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hector Manuel Garcia, 54, Bakersfield, May 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com
Leonard Kilgore, 84, Bakersfield, May 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Arcadio Rodriguez Perez, 91, Arvin, May 3 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Nelda Marie Rosenthal, 81, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ross Edward Sheely, 80, Bakersfield, April 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Manuel Antonio Vicente, 60, Bakersfield, April 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
