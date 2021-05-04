Funeral services for May 5, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Pablo Antonio Blanco, 59, Bakersfield, May 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Julia Gonzalez Chacon, 55, Shafter, May 3. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Darrell Bruce Chambers, 69, Taft, April 30. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Gustava T. Collier, 96, Bakersfield, April 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maria Barraza Diaz, 88, Shafter, May 3. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Edward Roland Erro, 90, Bakersfield, May 3. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Florencio Estrada, 97, Bakersfield, May 3. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Alfredo E. Felix, 92, Arvin, May 1. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
RayeAnne Leal, 51, Bakersfield, April 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donald Mayor, 62, Bakersfield, April 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gary Richard Smith, 78, Bakersfield, May 1. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
John Simpson, 64, Bakersfield, May 1. Kern River Family Mortuary.
