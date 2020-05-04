SERVICES PENDING
Mary "Iva" Eddington, 97, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Terrence Griffin, 64, Santan Valley, April 26. Able Cremation Services.
Darold Hawley, 78, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Vanessa JoAnn Hart, 84, Bakersfield, May 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gilberto Hernandez, 72, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Shane Joseph Holguin, 49, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Villanueva Ibus, 90, Delano, May 2. Delano Mortuary.
Frank Johnson, 65, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Brian Michael Martinez, 62, Rosamond, April 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Jason Batey McElroy, 44, Bakersfield, April 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Barbara Oathes, 70, Bakersfield, May 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfred Ortiz, 81, Bakersfield, May 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Billy Jean Patterson, 90, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Troy Lee Richardson, 70, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raymond Anthony Salas, 31, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ines Salgado, 88, Bakersfield, April 30. Basham Funeral Care.
George Thomas Sandy, 92, Tehachapi, April 29, Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Gerald Lee Sparks, 82, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pablo Zetino, 73, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Ricky Anderson, 63, Bakersfield, May 1. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
