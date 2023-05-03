Funeral services for May 4, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Alfred Eugene Rush Jr., 70, Bakersfield, April 17. Service, 1 p.m. May 6 at Kern River Family Mortuary, 1900 N. Chester Ave., Oildale.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Lorenzo Adan Ybarra "Chito,” 88, Bakersfield, April 22. Viewing, 4 to 8 p.m. May 4, with rosary from 5 to 5:30 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. Graveside service, 11 a.m. May 5 at Arvin Cemetery, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Ronald Louis Cook, 60, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Almaso Hadded, 94, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Larry Vernon Hallum, 79, Bakersfield, April 22 in Fullerton. Basham Funeral Care.
Justin Lee Marshall, 41, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Daniel Joseph Mordarsky, 74, Bakersfield, May 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Luis Garcia Sanchez, 72, McFarland, April 29. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Isai E. Valencia, 26, Arvin, May 1. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
