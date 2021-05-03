Funeral services for May 4, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Rolando T. Camat, 57, Earlimart, May 1. Delano Mortuary.
Billy Ray Dunn, 65, Lost Hills, April 29 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Armando Ramirez Garcia, 65, Delano, May 1. Delano Mortuary.
Antonio Gonzales, 72, Bakersfield, April 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Richard Gonzales, 72, Bakersfield, April 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kevin Michael Harrell, 59, Bakersfield, April 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Grant Randall Henne, 56, Bakersfield, April 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gregory Donald Lake, 62, Bakersfield, April 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Steven Ray Martindale, 69, Bakersfield, April 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christina Nicks, 40, Bakersfield, April 28 in Delano. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Soledad Calapano Paligutan, 94, Bakersfield, April 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Tony Pelham, 80, Bakersfield, May 1. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html