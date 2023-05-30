SERVICES PENDING
Jace Adamson, 34, Bakersfield, May 11. Angels Cremation.
Brian Anderson, 43, Bakersfield, May 15. Angels Cremation.
Jerry Stanley Banks, 91, Bakersfield, May 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roy Bohannan, 60, Taft, May 20. Angels Cremation.
Roddrick Matthew Borrego, 63, Bakersfield, May 25. Angels Cremation.
Pete Castaneda, 60, Bakersfield, May 14. Angels Cremation.
William Czirr, 66, Rosamond, May 5. Angels Cremation.
Euneva D. Dawson, 81, Bakersfield, May 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Catherine Doggrell, 94, Bakersfield, May 14. Angels Cremation.
Navor Bueno Fernandez, 63, Pixley, May 29. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Ivory Frances, 62, Tehachapi, May 9. Angels Cremation.
Katherine Garza, 58, Bakersfield, May 8. Angels Cremation.
Tony Hartsell, 58, Bakersfield, May 9. Angels Cremation.
Dawn Howells, 40, Bakerfield, May 7. Angels Cremation.
Anna Marie Krajewska-Wieczorek, 77, Frazier Park, May 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Nick Marantos, 78, Newtown, Ohio, May 26. Moore Family Funeral Home.
Jeanne McKenzie, 56, Bakersfield, May 12. Angels Cremation.
Lawrence Gene Miller, 78, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mark Jeffrey Noble, 62, Taft, May 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Luther Ogle, 76, Bakersfield, May 14. Angels Cremation.
Margaret Pasquetti, 70, Taft, May 14. Angels Cremation.
Sharon J. Rodgers, 78, Bakersfield, May 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Joey Ruiz, 69, Bakersfield, May 19. Angels Cremation.
Alvester Simmons, 52, Bakersfield, May 3. Angels Cremation.
Juan Valencia, 66, Bakersfield, May 24. Angels Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html