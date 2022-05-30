Funeral services for May 31, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Robert Melvin Belcher, 69, Bakersfield, May 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Edward Cosme Chavez, 67, Bakersfield, May 24, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Barbaro Gomez, 66, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Prabhjot Kaur, 56, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert L. Lewis, 48, Bakersfield, May 30. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Katrina Lynette Moore, 62, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ariel Alexander Angel Peralez, 30, Arvin, May 24. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Maria Socorro Perez, 64, McFarland, May 25. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Maria De Lourdes Rementeria, 45, Bakersfield, May 27. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Nedra Elaine Thompson, 70, Bakersfield, May 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roberto Valles, 58, Bakersfield, May 30. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html