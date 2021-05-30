Funeral services for May 31, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Julia Carmen Banuelos, 53, Bakersfield, May 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Marti Certuche, 67, Bakersfield, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Dalla G. Fallert, 89, Tulare, May 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michael W. Gurovich, 65, Bakersfield, May 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kerry Jay Hogeland, 64, Bakersfield, May 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gregory Ralph Hooton, 80, Bakersfield, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carolynn Jean Lancaster, 68, Bakersfield, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Norma Vera Lopez, 49, Wasco, May 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Christette Marie Noll, 69, Bakersfield, May 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Herbert Eugene Popek, 88, Bakersfield, May 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donna Renee Ragle, 65, Bakersfield, May 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jason Alan Schultz, 48, Clovis, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Edaena Tinoco-Martinez, 67, Woodlake, May 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mia Katelyn Vasquez, 17, Bakersfield, May 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html