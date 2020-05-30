SERVICES SCHEDULED
Barry Hallum, 75, Bakersfield, May 27. Interment is private. Public memorial scheduled at a future date.
Marylan Miller, 80, Shafter, May 26. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. June 3, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Graveside service 10 a.m. June 4, First Southern Baptist Church Shafter, interment to follow at Shafter Memorial Park.
George White, Jr., 65, Bakersfield, April 10. Celebration of life 10 a.m. June 5, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Angel Ancheta, 89, Earlimart, May 23. Delano Mortuary.
Bonita Boles, 78, Bakersfield, May 28. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Dacy Mae Covington, 58, Bakersfield, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Gilligan, 68, Bakersfield, May 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mario Hernandez, 78, Lamont, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rodrigo Hurtado, 60, Wasco, May 28. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Mavis Knox, 70, Wasco, May 27. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jose Mercado, 86, Bakersfield, May 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marie Meyers, Bakersfield, May 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
George Odom, Jr., 66, Shafter, May 27. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Loren Edwin Phillips, 77, Oceano, May 22. Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Santa Maria.
Refugio Rangel, 94, Bakersfield, May 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Marilyn Dolphene Richardson, 84, Bakersfield, May 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roberto Salgado, 77, Bakersfield, May 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Showers, 90, Bakersfield, May 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Angela Venegas, 88, Bakersfield, May 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
