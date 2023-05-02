Funeral services for May 3, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Wesley Ernest Bergstrom, 73, Bakersfield, March 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Brawnisky Hambrick, 62, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Lucinda Wilke Hooper, 69, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Douglas Lee Killian, 49, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Teresita De Lopez Ortiz, 77, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Gayla Price, 66, Bakersfield, April 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Diane Ramos, 64, Lamont, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Esther R. Salinas, 92, Delano, April 25. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Kenneth “Ken” Lloyd Schwocho, 90, Bakersfield, April 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Waldo Stephen Simpson, 90, Bakersfield, April 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose Luis Vasquez, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Victoria M. Zubiate, 38, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,377
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 309,848
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.85
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 4/27/23
