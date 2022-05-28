Funeral services for May 29, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Shirley D. Bowman, 94, McFarland, May 19 in Bakersfield. Memorial service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. June 4 at Church of The Living Savior in McFarland. Graveside service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. June 11 at North Kern Cemetery in Delano.
SERVICES PENDING
Norman G. Hicks, 80, Bakersfield, May 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Loula Koutroulis, 90, Bakersfield, May 25 in Torrance. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Lois Moore, 64, Bakersfield, May 13. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
William Rouse, 85, Frazier Park, May 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Harold Dee Wong, 77, Bakersfield, May 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
