Funeral services for May 29, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Wayne Edward Carter, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. and Margaret Louise Carter, 89, Bakersfield, March 21. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m. June 5, First Presbyterian Church.
SERVICES PENDING
Doris Clarice Burgess, 79, Bakersfield, May 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rolland Campbell, 84, Bakersfield, May 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gunetta Joann Gentry, 77, Bakersfield, May 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thomas Michael Hoffman Sr., 75, Bakersfield, May 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Qresha Monique Holmes, 27, Bakersfield, May 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerrold Max Kipper, 86, Bakersfield, May 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Ny’lira Malecahlou Longmire, Infant, Bakersfield, May 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Guadalupe Mireles, 80, Lamont, May 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Opal Pelham, 83, Bakersfield, May 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard D. Richards, 55, Wasco, May 27. Peters Funeral Homes, Wasco.
Miguel Banda Rodriguez, 26, Bakersfield, May 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Karen Barbara Scott, 74, Bakersfield, May 21 in Sebring, Florida. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Verda Watson, 88, Shafter, May 28. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Donna Woodward, 73, Bakersfield, May 27. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html