Funeral services for May 28, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Vincent Floyd Bakich, 61, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Braeden Bennett, 17, Bakersfield, May 25. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Isaacs Daniel DeArmon, 36, Bakersfield, May 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Geraldine Joan Hopf, 89, Lake Isabella, May 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rachel Guadalupe Juarez, 78, Bakersfield, May 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sheryl Robin Lopez, 57, Bakersfield, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jaiden A. Moudy, 24, Bakersfield, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jess Ramos, 67, Bakersfield, May 22. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Bradley Lewis Sloan, 70, Bakersfield, May 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donna Elaine Turner, 93, Frazier Park, May 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Hazel Bernice Wooley, 85, Tehachapi, May 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html