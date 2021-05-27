Funeral services for May 28, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Ahmaya Alyss Alexander, 12. Bakersfield, May 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shirley Bell, 92, Shafter, May 26 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Kelly R. Crowther, 64, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Percival Ebuen Edanalino, 76, San Diego, April 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Victoria "Vicky" Figueroa, 25. Wasco, May 26 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Rene Richard Gonzales, 50, Bakersfield, May 23. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Guadalupe Juarez, 70, Delano, May 22. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Rojelio Christopher Lara, 36, Bakersfield, May 24. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Olive June Murray, 89, Bakersfield, May 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Russell L. Reno, 90, Bakersfield, May 24. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Sandra G. Rojas, 74, Bakersfield, May 24. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Carlos Zamora Silva, 89, Wasco, May 26 in Delano. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
