SCHEDULED SERVICES
Paula Rivera, 88, Bakersfield, May 23. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Graveside service at 10 a.m. June 1 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Shelba Jean Barron, 83, Bakersfield, May 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rickey Bermudez, 56, Bakersfield, May 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosemarie Caudillo, 55, Bakersfield, May 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anna Cavey, 78, Frazier Park, May 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter, Shafter.
James Keith Claxton, 79, Bakersfield, May 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jacqueline Cox, 72, Bakersfield, May 26. Historic Union Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Clara Ida Crowder, 99, Bakersfield, May 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gilbert Gamez, 78, Delano, May 22. Delano Mortuary.
Carol Hess, 76, Bakersfield, May 26. Peters Funeral Homes Shafter, Shafter.
Rosa Emilia Orellana, 91, Bakersfield, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luciana Perez, 32, Bakersfield, May 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Daines Pollard, 55, Bakersfield, May 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Paula Rivera, 88, Owasso, Okla., May 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ana Morales Roman, 73, Wasco, May 27. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Amanda Maria Ruiz, 62, Bakersfield, May 21. Delano Mortuary, Delano.
Thomas Anthony Salazar, 23, Bakersfield, April 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Carlos "CJ" Alberto Salmeron III, 1, Madera, May 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Sheryl Lyvonne Staggs, 63, Bakersfield, May 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Annie Mae Thomas, 72, Bakersfield, May 21. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
